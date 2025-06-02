A personal trainer who put seven police officers in hospital following a 120mph crash while on the way home from a first date has been locked up.

Mazyar Azarbonyad was giving Courtney Redfern a lift back in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, in his BMW X5 series, when officers attempted to pull him over due to a faulty rear light.

But instead of stopping, the 20-year-old, of Sylvia Terrace, Stanley, Durham, who had no licence or insurance and had only ever taken three driving lessons, panicked and drove off.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers spotted him, about half an hour later, in the early hours of Wednesday April 9 but after failing to stop for a second time, a high-speed chase was sparked.

The pursuit reached the A1 on the outskirts of Newcastle when the defendant suddenly hit the brakes at 119mph and caused the multi-vehicle pile up.

Mazyar Azarbonyad has been jailed for causing a horror crash on the A1 following a police chase. | Northumbria Police

Seven officers, some of which had to be cut out of their cars, were taken to hospital and although none were seriously injured they did require treatment and have been affected psychologically.

Five police vehicles were damaged in the crash.

The road was closed for around 14 hours, which caused "traffic chaos" for those trying to get to work or study in the region.

Azarbonyad, who came to the Uk from Iran aged 14 and has been granted leave to remain as a refugee, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, two counts of failing to stop, having no licence and driving with no insurance.

He also admitted five offences of having no licence or insurance in relation to being caught behind the wheel in the days that followed the crash and has a previous conviction for the same offending in 2023.

Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to 14 months with a three years and seven months road ban. The maximum sentence for dangerous driving is two years.

Judge Gittins said Azarbonyad's speed reached a "hair raising" level and added: "It is nothing short of a miracle that no-one was more seriously injured or that there were not multiple fatalities.

"It is difficult to imagine a worse single offence of dangerous driving without serious injury or death being caused.

"Azarbonyad, who has never had a full driving licence, had been taking Ms Redfern home from a first date when the crash happened and she told police the BMW felt "unsafe" and "wobbly" due to the high speed.

She told officers after the smash she had told him "several times" to slow down and stop.

Seven police officers required hospital treatment following the crash on the A1. | North News & Pictures

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks told the court it was "truly remarkable" nobody was seriously injured.

The court heard after Azarbonyad had refused to stop for police initially, tactical units were deployed to take over the chase, which was caught on dash cam.

Mr Perks added: "He was pursued by a number of police vehicles with lights illuminated.

"The lead police pursuit vehicle had dash cam footage which showed the defendant travelling in excess of 100mph and them approaching speeds of 120mph in an attempt to get away from the police.

"As the defendant approached the junction of the A186 he chose to abandon his attempt to escape but rapidly decelerated from 119mph to a complete stop in the middle of the carriageway.

"As a consequence the pursuing police vehicles were forced to emergency brake in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid serious collision."The collision was captured on CCTV footage from a police air support helicopter."

The court heard despite the devastation he caused on April 9, Azarbonyad was back behind the wheel on April 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16, which he claimed was essential for him to get to work.

Penny Hall, defending, said Azarbonyad travelled from Iran to the UK with his uncle, who he lost contact with during the journey and has not seen any of his family since.

Miss Hall said Azarbonyad spent time in the care system until he reached 18 when he was assisted with getting a tenancy for his home, which he will lose if he goes to prison and has no real support.

