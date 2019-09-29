Dangerous driving, sending threatening texts and criminal damage - the latest court cases heard by magistrates
The following cases were dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Mark Ian Mason, 42, of Cook Close, South Shields, was jailed for a total of 12 weeks for failing to comply with a community order.
Robert Eunson, 43, of Ryedale Court, South Shields, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for four years after being found guilty of dangerous driving. He admitted driving with excess alcohol, failing to stop for a police officer, driving a car taken without the owner’s consent, driving without insurance and driving without a licence. He was also ordered to pay £620 costs and £115 victim surcharge.
Marc David Robson, 33, of Waskerley Road, Barmston, Washington, was given an 18-month community order and two restraining orders after admitting sending threatening text messages. He was also fined £85 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
Christopher Wayne Chapman, 31, of Chester Road, Sunderland, was ordered to pay £50 compensation after admitting a charge of criminal damage.
Dawn Elizabeth Adamson, 49, of Palmstead Road, Pennywell, Sunderland, was given an 18-month conditional discharge after admitting charges of threatening behaviour and stealing cheese from Asda, valued at £6. She was also ordered by the court to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.
Brett Anthony Maskell, 24, of Batley Street, Town End Farm, Sunderland, was fined £200 after admitting a number of motoring offences. He pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to report an accident. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £32.
Phillip Wilkinson, 39, of Chestnut Close, Jarrow, was fined £660 when the cases against him were proven in his absence. He was charged with driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and without a licence. He was also ordered by the court to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £66 and had his licence endorsed with nine penalty points.