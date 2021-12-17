Dashcam footage shows high speed chase through South Tyneside

A danger driver who led police on a high speed chase through South Tyneside has been spared jail.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:29 pm

Dashcam footage released by police shows Aaron Price’s Peugeot car racing through Jarrow while being pursued by officers.

The vehicle veers onto the wrong side of the road, goes the wrong way around a roundabout and even leaves the highway altogether and drives down footpaths in a bid to throw off the pursuit.

Price, of Breamish Street, Jarrow, admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance on March 14 this year when he appeared before Newcastle Crown Court earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was spared jail after the court heard mitigation from his barrister.

Recorder Mark Giuliani sentenced 26-year-old Price to 16 months in prison, which he suspended for two years, and ordered him to carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work and up to 40 hours’ rehabilitation activity. He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Aaron Price

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise