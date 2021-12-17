Dashcam footage released by police shows Aaron Price’s Peugeot car racing through Jarrow while being pursued by officers.

The vehicle veers onto the wrong side of the road, goes the wrong way around a roundabout and even leaves the highway altogether and drives down footpaths in a bid to throw off the pursuit.

Price, of Breamish Street, Jarrow, admitted dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance on March 14 this year when he appeared before Newcastle Crown Court earlier this week.

He was spared jail after the court heard mitigation from his barrister.

Recorder Mark Giuliani sentenced 26-year-old Price to 16 months in prison, which he suspended for two years, and ordered him to carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work and up to 40 hours’ rehabilitation activity. He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

