Shots! will feature a true crime series made up of cases which sent shockwaves across the nation, including one from our region.

The episode will be aired on Freeview channel 276 on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday 11.

The aim of the day is to put historical, unsolved cases back in the spotlight and help keep them in the public eye.

David ‘Noddy’ Rice, 42, was shot multiple times at close range on May 24, 2006, as he sat in his vehicle at Marsden car park.

Two men fled the scene and the father-of-seven was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

Much-loved dad David 'Noddy' Rice.

Two men received prison sentences after the killing.

Steven Bevens, of Birtley, who lured Mr Rice to the scene, was later caught and jailed for life in 2007 for his role in the murder, and driver Derek Blackburn, who lived in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire at the time, was also sentenced to two-and-a-half years for assisting an offender.

However, the prime suspect for pulling the trigger, Allan Foster, was never arrested. It is believed he fled to Spain, and he remains on the National Crime Agency’s most wanted list.

Noddy’s story will be aired at 2.35pm on both days.