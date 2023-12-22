A defendant accused of smearing human excrement on children’s milk bottles at a South Tyneside nursery – and eight other offences – has appeared in court.

Abbi Taylor, 45, also known as Martin Tarling, is alleged to have committed the act at Little Jems Nursery in Swinburne Street, Jarrow, on Tuesday, October 10.

During the same incident, bearded and bespectacled Taylor, of Newmarket Walk, South Shields, is said to have applied excrement to a fire escape.

Pink-haired Taylor faces four further charges against two other borough nurseries, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Taylor did not enter a plea to the charges and was granted conditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, January 16.

Abbi Taylor, also known as Martin Tarling, at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

The other charges are that she outraged public decency by being inside a bin which contained children’s waste at Busy Bees Nursery in Front Street, Cleadon, on Thursday, May 4.

The waste is said to have included soiled nappies and garments, and that she interacted with the items in sight of the public.

It is also claimed Taylor stole clinical waste bags from the same centre on Friday, December 23 last year.

She is further said to have left bags of toxic material by bins, a car park entrance and on a street near the nursery between October 10 and December 23, also 2022.

Prosecutors say the bags consisted of nappies containing human excrement and other waste.

Between Thursday, December 1, 2022, and Wednesday, November 15, Taylor is alleged to have committed the same crime near Little Jems Nursery.

And it is claimed she repeated the offence on land at or near Ashfield Nursery, in Stanhope Road, South Shields, between Saturday, October 1, 2022, and Tuesday, May 2.

Taylor is also alleged to have intentionally or recklessly caused a public nuisance between October 1 last year and November 30 this year.

It is claimed she did this by continuously dumping adult human waste and other materials on streets and at nursery premises.

At Front Street, Cleadon, between October 10 and December 31, 2022, Taylor also allegedly disposed of controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution or harm to human health.

And she is also said to have breached a criminal behaviour order by being within 10m of a children’s nursery, between Friday, April 14, and Wednesday, November 15 this year.

The prohibition order was imposed by magistrates in Nottingham in April.

Denis Rice, prosecuting for South Tyneside Council, said the case involved “dumping soiled adult nappies, interfering with nappies at a nursery, smearing milk bottles with excreta and the theft of nappy bags and associated offences”.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “There are a lot of issues involved. It’s a matter that should go to the crown court.”