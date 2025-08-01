Fire brigade chiefs stressed work is taking place to tackle deliberate fires across the Tyne and Wear region after the latest figures showed a rise in incidents compared to the previous year.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service report outlined how from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025 they recorded 4,965 deliberate fires, up around 12% from 4,437 during the same period 12 months prior.

However it is a 22% decrease compared to the 6,379 deliberate incidents registered in the period in 2022/2023, according to figures which went to the latest meeting of the fire authority’s policy and performance committee.

Tyne and Wear has seen a rise in deliberate fires | Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Sunderland was the region with the highest number of deliberate fires during 2024/25 with 1,441 incidents, a decrease of around 6% compared to the 1,529 previous year.

It meant Sunderland was the only area which saw a drop in deliberate incidents compared to 2023/24.

Newcastle saw the second highest level of deliberate fires with 1,318 recorded, up around 27% from 1,034 in 2023/24, followed by South Tyneside, with 949, which increased by around 34% from 708.

Gateshead saw a small rise in the number of incidents, with 703 recorded compared to 682 the previous year, while North Tyneside saw an increase from 484 incidents in 2023/24 to 554 in 2024/25.

Reports from fire services bosses noted deliberate fires are an “ongoing concern” and it is an issue which has therefore “been a focus of prevention and education work” with partner agencies.

They added: “A range of factors can affect the occurrence of deliberate fires – including weather; availability of funding and resources for diversionary activities; and national context.

“Despite these challenges, the service continues to focus work on reducing such incidents (and their impact), by working closely with partners, targeting anti-social behaviour (ASB) hotspot areas and undertaking reduction campaigns.”

In Sunderland “significant work has been, and continues to be, undertaken to address the issue” including multi-agency working.

There has been localised targeting of hotspot areas within the Hendon area and joint walkabouts have been carried out with Sunderland City Council, Northumbria Police and the fire service.

This has resulted in a number of empty properties being identified with fly-tipping in the rear yards which has now been removed, while there has been a “multi-agency approach” targeting four specific problem streets within the Thorney Close area.

The King George playing fields also continue to be identified as a “hotspot” for ASB and the area has CCTV installed, which has led to a “decrease in the number of secondary fires.”

Elsewhere fire authority reports noted in South Tyneside, the Primrose, Beacon and Bents, and Biddick and All Saints wards have been identified as hotspot areas by the fire service.

This is attributed to youth ASB that is being addressed by working with partners to identify trends and times of day to deploy additional resources such as community wardens and extra police patrols.

These areas are also prioritised by operational crews for ASB reduction activities, while elsewhere in the borough funding has been secured to help make the Temple Park area safer and work is ongoing with Harton School.

Fire service reports added within the Newcastle district Walker Park has been identified as a hotspot, with CCTV installed in November and several youths have been identified and “engaged with” by police and Newcastle City Council.

In total across Tyne and Wear 83% of deliberate blazes over the period were classed as secondary fires, which are small outdoor fires not involving property, while 17% were primary fires, which are larger incidents which cause damage to a person or property.

The most common type of deliberate fire across Tyne and Wear was miscellaneous outdoor incidents, which accounted for 1,590 of the recorded blazes, followed by outdoor structures with 1,463.

Meanwhile there were 1,113 deliberate fires involving grass, woodland and crops, and 350 involving cars.