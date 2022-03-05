Detection dog YoYo helps sniff out 46,000 illegal cigarettes in South Tyneside

Thousands of illicit cigarettes and tobacco products have been confiscated in recent weeks with the help of specialist detection dog YoYo, uncovering 46,100 cigarettes and 20.15kg of hand-rolling tobacco from two shops in co-ordinated raids across the borough.

Supported by Northumbria Police, the premises were targeted following intelligence provided by concerned members of the public that illegal products were being offered for sale.

Coun Ernest Gibson is the council’s Lead Member for Area Management and Community Safety: “Illicit tobacco includes counterfeit tobacco, non-UK duty paid tobacco and ‘cheap white’ cigarettes, which have little or no legitimate market and so are effectively manufactured specifically for smuggling. The impact of this is far reaching,” he said.

"Unfortunately, cheap tobacco encourages smokers to keep smoking for longer, breaking down their willpower to quit, not to mention the negative impact it has on legitimate traders who operate within the law and money it deprives from vital public services.

“What is extremely concerning is that dealers often target children and young people, encouraging them to start smoking. This puts them at risk of developing a harmful addiction as well as the multitude of serious long-term health problems that smoking can cause.

“Those who sell illegal tobacco simply don’t care who is buying it, which is why it is crucial we stop this activity in our communities.

YoYo is helping find bootleg tobacco

The raids were part of Operation CeCe, a larger National Trading Standards partnership with HM Revenue and Customs.

Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “Some people may think the selling of counterfeit goods is a victimless crime, but sometimes these goods can be a product of organised crime.

“Groups can supply them into the region with the intention of making money, which enables them to then continue to fund illicit activities.

“We are committed to pursuing criminals and protecting our communities under the banner of Operation Sentinel. By working with our partners, we will continue to do all we can to detect and disrupt criminality.”

Anyone with information about the sale of illegal tobacco can report it anonymously to the Keep It Out hotline on 0300 999 0000 or via the online reporting form at www.keep-it-out.co.uk

