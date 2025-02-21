Detective praises 'extraordinary strength and bravery' of victims who brought predatory postman to justice

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 21st Feb 2025, 10:47 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 10:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
“Michael Stewart is a calculating and dangerous predator who abused his position to target his victims and subject them to traumatic ordeals.”

The words of Detective Constable Anthony Gourley, of Northumbria Police who led the investigation into the North East predatory postman who was found guilty of 12 offences against women on his post round.

Michael Stewart has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.Michael Stewart has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.
Michael Stewart has been jailed for six-and-a-half years. | NP

The offences included sexual assault, harassment and exposure. There were five victims, one of whom committed suicide during a telephone call to a Royal Mail manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Wednesday, Stewart, 63, of Windsor Crescent, Amble, Northumberland, was locked up for six-and-a-half years.

Following Stewart’s sentencing, Det Con Gourley praised the bravery of the victims for coming forward and urged other victims of sexual abuse and assault to do the same.

“Stewart has been brought to justice thanks to the extraordinary strength and bravery of those abused to come forward and report the offences.

“Tragically, two of his victims died before seeing Stewart convicted and sentenced.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “We are committed to supporting all victims of sexual offences and putting offenders before the courts.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim – regardless of when the offences took place – to come forward.

“Our message is clear we are here for you.”

Anyone who has been the victim of any form of sexual abuse – whether recent or non-recent – can contact Northumbria Police by using the ‘Report’ pages of their website or by sending a direct message on social media.

You can also contact the police by calling 101.

Related topics:Northumbria PoliceRoyal Mail
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice