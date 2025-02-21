Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Michael Stewart is a calculating and dangerous predator who abused his position to target his victims and subject them to traumatic ordeals.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The words of Detective Constable Anthony Gourley, of Northumbria Police who led the investigation into the North East predatory postman who was found guilty of 12 offences against women on his post round.

Michael Stewart has been jailed for six-and-a-half years. | NP

The offences included sexual assault, harassment and exposure. There were five victims, one of whom committed suicide during a telephone call to a Royal Mail manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday, Stewart, 63, of Windsor Crescent, Amble, Northumberland, was locked up for six-and-a-half years.

Following Stewart’s sentencing, Det Con Gourley praised the bravery of the victims for coming forward and urged other victims of sexual abuse and assault to do the same.

“Stewart has been brought to justice thanks to the extraordinary strength and bravery of those abused to come forward and report the offences.

“Tragically, two of his victims died before seeing Stewart convicted and sentenced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We are committed to supporting all victims of sexual offences and putting offenders before the courts.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim – regardless of when the offences took place – to come forward.

“Our message is clear we are here for you.”

Anyone who has been the victim of any form of sexual abuse – whether recent or non-recent – can contact Northumbria Police by using the ‘Report’ pages of their website or by sending a direct message on social media.

You can also contact the police by calling 101.