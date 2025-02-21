Detective praises 'extraordinary strength and bravery' of victims who brought predatory postman to justice
The words of Detective Constable Anthony Gourley, of Northumbria Police who led the investigation into the North East predatory postman who was found guilty of 12 offences against women on his post round.
The offences included sexual assault, harassment and exposure. There were five victims, one of whom committed suicide during a telephone call to a Royal Mail manager.
On Wednesday, Stewart, 63, of Windsor Crescent, Amble, Northumberland, was locked up for six-and-a-half years.
Following Stewart’s sentencing, Det Con Gourley praised the bravery of the victims for coming forward and urged other victims of sexual abuse and assault to do the same.
“Stewart has been brought to justice thanks to the extraordinary strength and bravery of those abused to come forward and report the offences.
“Tragically, two of his victims died before seeing Stewart convicted and sentenced.”
He added: “We are committed to supporting all victims of sexual offences and putting offenders before the courts.
“I would urge anyone who has been a victim – regardless of when the offences took place – to come forward.
“Our message is clear we are here for you.”
Anyone who has been the victim of any form of sexual abuse – whether recent or non-recent – can contact Northumbria Police by using the ‘Report’ pages of their website or by sending a direct message on social media.
You can also contact the police by calling 101.