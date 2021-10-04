'Disgusting' South Shields yob spat at hospital security guards in height of Covid pandemic

Scott Taylor.

Scott Taylor, 26, of Brockley Avenue, West Harton, South Shields, is starting 16 weeks behind bars for his vile attacks at South Tyneside District Hospital.

The dad had his neck in a brace and was being taken on a bed for a CT scan when he kicked off on Wednesday, February 17.

Medics refused to take him further and he asked security staff to wheel him back to the resuscitation ward.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “He was in hospital with significant injuries.

“There was a request for security staff to go to the resus ward because there was a male described as kicking off.

“He was on the hospital bed and had to stay still because his neck was in a brace.

“The security guards have had to take hold of him to stop him kicking off.

“He tried to punch one of the guards, and then he began spitting. He is taken back to the resus ward.

“He spat three times at one, but the spit hit his face visor. Blood and spit hit his visor. He spits at him again and hits his arm.”

A previous hearing was told agency worker Scott also landed spit on the other guard’s gloved hand and his right arm.

Ms Burgess said Scott also told the guards “I’ll stab you up”, and insulted one of their mothers in an outburst of swearing.

In victim statements both described Scott or his actions as “disgusting”.

Scott, who had fallen off a push bike, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The court heard he was fined in 2018 for two assaults on a police officer.

And in 2019 he was handed a one-year community order for two assaults on an emergency worker.

Kevin Smallcombe, defending, said: “He doesn’t take any issue with what's been said. He is deeply regretful and ashamed.

“At the first moment that he was asked about this at the police station, he accepted it.

“He was in the hospital because of serious injuries that he had suffered.

“He was brought in after having an accident on a pushbike, he wasn’t in the right state of mind when he was in hospital.

“He is in full-time employment. He can demonstrate that he can play a part in society.”

Kay Gilbert, chair of the bench, told him: “Our concern is that you have previous convictions for this in 2018 and 2019.

“I don’t know what you thought was going to happen to you today, but it’s custody. I hope that you reflect and change your behaviour.”

Scott was jailed for eight weeks on each charge, to run consecutively, and was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to each security guard.