Disqualified driver caught at the wheel in South Shields handed extended road ban

Sajodaran Srijaykumar’s offence in Sunderland Road, South Shields, has led to his disqualification being extended by around two months.

Srijaykumar, 27, of Benton Park Road, Longbenton, Newcastle, was banned in his absence for six months in May under the totting up process.

He missed out on postal notification due to moving house and not informing the DVLA of his new address, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Handing him a fresh four-month ban, which overlaps with his original, District Judge Zoe Passfield told him his mistake was a lesson to be learned.

Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said police spotted Srijaykumar driving a Skoda Octavia on Wednesday, July 6.

He added: “They stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver who identified himself as Mr Srijaykumar.

“The officer carried out checks and it was discovered that Mr Sijaykumar was a disqualified driver.

“He accepts that he was disqualified at the time. I think that he was absent at the hearing when he was disqualified.

“I hope he was not deliberately flouting a court order.

“He has two matters from 2012 but he’s clearly a person who has not troubled the courts for some time.”

Srijaykumar pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The court heard his ban was imposed by magistrates in Willesden, north London, on May 25.

Jonathan Cousins, defending, said: “He accepts that he didn’t tell the DVLA of his change of address.

“He was disqualified in his absence, and he was not aware of that at the time the police stopped him.

“He was driving a vehicle that belonged to a friend and he was not insured to drive.”

Judge Passfield said she accepted he was unaware of the ban, but added: “The lesson is that you keep the DVLA up to date.”