Do you know this man? CCTV appeal after attempted burglary
Detectives have released an image of a man they want to trace after an attempted burglary in South Tyneside.
Shortly before 10am on April 14, police received a report a man had climbed over the garden fence and tried to get into a shed in Addison Road, West Boldon, but made off empty-handed.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.
He was known to have been in the area at the time of the incident and could have information that may assist police.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 300 140419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.