Do you know this man? CCTV appeal after man smashes window of taxi in South Shields
Police officers launch CCTV appeal to trace man following report of criminal damage in South Shields.
A man riding a bicycle approached a taxi and used an unknown object to smash the rear window before riding off.
Shortly after 10pm on June 22, police received a report that a taxi had been damaged outside Chichester Metro station.
It was reported that a man riding a bicycle had approached the vehicle and used an unknown object to smash the rear window, before cycling off towards Dean Road.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident, and as part of their inquiries, police have identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with the damage.
He was believed to have been in the area at the time of the alleged offence and could assist officers with their enquiries.
PC Mary-Anne Hutchison, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious incident that has resulted in financial loss to the victim. As a result, we are committed to ensuring those responsible are dealt with robustly.
“We are aware of a number of similar reports of damage to taxis in the South Shields area, and I would like to reiterate that intentional acts of criminal damage are totally unacceptable, and we will take appropriate action against anybody found responsible.
“We would encourage anyone who is a victim of crime, or anyone with concerns, to contact police on 101 or via our messaging service at www.northumbria.police.uk. In an emergency, ring 999.”
The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, should contact 101 quoting reference 1176 220619