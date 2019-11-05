Do you recognise these boys? Appeal launched after Metro stations vandalised
Police have launched an appeal to find two boys they want to speak to after two Metro stations were vandalised.
The first incident happened at East Boldon Metro station on August 30, when the ticket machine screen was smashed, causing extensive damage.
A couple of days later on September 2, several large glass panels were smashed at St Peters Metro station in Sunderland.
Following a review of CCTV, officers believe the incidents are linked.
Repairs to the ticket machine and glass panels are expected to be over £5,000.
Officers believe the two boys shown in these CCTV images may have information which could help them investigate.
If you know who the boys are, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1900077338.
Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.