Dog owner threatened to kill South Tyneside pet grooming boss, court told

In a phone message, Susan Williams, 65, warned the businesswoman: “You will all be burned to death.

“Everyone and everything in the salon will be set alight. I will have you murdered. I want my dog back.”

And Williams, of Beattie Street, Tyne Dock, also issued threats after turning up outside the business in South Shields, a court heard.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Mgaistrates Court.

During the exchange on Wednesday, June 16, she told her victim: “I’d rather have murdered him myself than let you have my dog. I’ll murder you myself."

Williams switched from welcome visitor to disturbing accuser after claiming her victim had nabbed her canine.

She even contacted police with the allegation but in fact had sold the pooch to the grooming expert for £250.

And she had received a form confirming that, prosecutor Lesley Burgess told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Ms Burgess said Williams had befriended her victim by going to her parlour around every fortnight from January.

Williams took her dog but never paid for a grooming service, but one day agreed to sell her puppy.

She that the defendant and the victim entered into an agreement for her to buy the puppy for £250.

Ms Burgess added that the victim described taking the puppy and signing an agreement that the puppy was handed over.

She added: “Ms Williams then contacted the police about the victim not paying for the puppy.

“She began to get telephone calls with voice calls that she would have her murdered. The victim named the defendant as being responsible for the voice calls and threats.”

Williams pleaded guilty to putting the woman, who has owned her business for 20 years, in fear of violence through harassment, between June 7 and June 13.

John Gibson, defending, said a pre-sentence report was required, adding only: “I think this is a unique case.”

District Judge Paul Currer adjourned the hearing for a report.