Domestic violence charity building damaged by South Shields man looking for his girlfriend
A man smashed the window of a domestic abuse charity because they refused to tell him where his girlfriend was.
Scott Wilson turned up at Impact Family Services with his partner’s handbag, but became enraged when they said she was not there, a court heard.
Wilson, of Dacre Street, South Shields, had argued with her earlier that day after he decided to buy Valium from a street dealer.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal damage and possession of a Class C drug when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Emma Smith, a domestic violence advocate who works for Impact Family Services in South Shields, witnessed the window-smashing incident on May 21 this year.
She said: “We are a charity that works to protect victims of domestic abuse and their children.
“Prior to this incident we had children playing with toys (at the centre) who could have come to serious harm as a result of this incident.
“We are a team that consists of volunteers and paid staff who work hard to protect the vulnerable and this has left us shaken.”
Defence solicitor Val Bell said: “On the day in question Mr Wilson was out with his girlfriend. They had had an argument.
“She was unhappy that he had just bought some Valium. She stormed off leaving him with her handbag.”
Ms Bell told the court that Wilson went to Impact Family Services to look for her, but got “frustrated” when told she was not there. The exchange gets heated and then he damages a window.”
She said that Wilson had injured his hand while boxing and it was for this that he bought the Valium.
Wilson was given a community order for 12 months.
He must attend 10 rehabilitation days and pay £250 compensation to Impact Family Services
*Impact Family Services provides services for individuals and families who are facing a difficult time due to separation and/or divorce, domestic violence and abuse, and for children and young people affected by family or peer relationships. It is open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm, telephone 0191 4567577.