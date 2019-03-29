Dramatic video shows moment arsonist accidentally sets himself on fire

An arsonist accidentally burst into flames after setting a former farm on fire and being engulfed by a fireball.

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at Norman's Riding Poultry Farm in Gateshead.

The moment an arsonist set himself on fire while attempting to burn down a former farm in Gateshead (Photo: Northumbria Police)

The former farm, on Garesfield Road, Winlaton, is now used as a workshop and suffered significant damage following the arson attack which took place between 10.30pm and 11pm on Friday, 1 March.

Fireball engulfs arsonist

Officers have released the CCTV of the attack which shows an unknown man walk towards the farm holding a bottle of unknown liquid.

He then pours the liquid close to one of the walls of the main building and tries to set it alight, causing a small fireball which engulfs the attacker and spews fire across the courtyard.

The man is then seen to run away from the site with part of him on fire as the building begins to burn.

Fortunately, no-one was injured in the attack.

Police looking for witnesses

Northumbria Police believe it is likely the man suffered burns following the incident and are asking people in the local area who may know who the attacker is to get in touch.

Investigating officer PC Zoe Walton said: “You can see from the footage that this is clearly a malicious arson and it has caused significant damage to the door of the workshop.

“The CCTV shows the man accidentally setting fire to himself and, although he is able to extinguish the flames, it is likely he would have suffered burn injuries.

“This incident could have been so much worse and we need to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man or has any information which could help the police investigation to contact officers on 101, quoting log 310 02/03/19.

If you have any information you can report it online, or email PC Walton on 3054@northumbria.pnn.police.uk, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.