South Tyneside drink driver banned after being caught over two-and-a-half times the limit
Brandon Robson, 28, and his sibling had a disagreement at the family home in Temple Green, Tyne Dock, in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, a court heard.
Following the disagreement, Robson decided to leave and drive his Renault Clio half a mile before coming to a stop at around 4.15am.
He drove back soon afterwards but was seen by police patrolling in Temple Park Road, South Shields, prosecutor John Garside said.
They followed him home and arrested him after doing roadside checks, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told.
Unemployed Robson pleaded guilty to a drink drive charge and was banned from driving for two years.
Mr Garside said: “At approximately 4.30am, police on mobile patrol attended Temple Park Road.
“They then saw a Renault Clio being driven into Temple Green and they spoke to the driver.
“He was taken to a police station where he provided two samples for analysis. He has no previous convictions.”
Robson gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 92mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.
Hannah Mostoufi, defending, said Robson committed the offence while also suffering from stress caused by his then employment.
She added: “He had been at the family home where he resides with his parents and siblings.
“He had a bit of an argument with his sister, and he decided to go into his car. His sister is the one who contacted the police.
“He drove his car from his home, less than half a mile. He realises what a ridiculous decision it was to drive.
“He was out of the house for 10 to 15 minutes maximum. It was a one-off incident.
"He had been out with colleagues earlier that evening and was back at home when he decided to drive.
"He had a sales-based job and felt out of his depth. He was due to return to work in the following days, and was having a little anxiety about that.
“He was also in a bad place with his girlfriend, who he had been with for excess of two years. The relationship ended days later."
District Judge Zoe Passfield also fined Robson £180, with £85 court costs and a £72 victim surcharge.