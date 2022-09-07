Drink driver who agreed to get behind wheel of girlfriend's car after night out hit with road ban

Adam Galloway, 28, admitted he had consumed “too much” when quizzed by police about his alcohol intake.

Galloway, of Essex Gardens, South Shields, was stopped on the A194 Leam Lane at Jarrow at 12.20am on Monday, March 7.

A court heard his speed through roadworks brought him to the attention of the law – and a can of cider was found on the passenger seat.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Police were on duty when their attention was drawn to a Renault Megane.

“It was seen speeding through temporary roadworks where there was a speed restriction, and it was swerving from side to side.

“The vehicle was caused to stop, and officers spoke to the driver, who was the only occupant.

“An officer noticed that the driver showed signs of intoxication and a can of cider was on the passenger seat.

“He was cautioned and arrested and taken to Southwick police station.

“An attempt was made to take a sample of breath but it showed mouth alcohol. He was asked to give a blood sample instead.

“When asked how much alcohol he had had, he said, ‘Too much’.

“He has previous convictions but none of a similar nature.”

Galloway pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

He gave a reading of not less than 189mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg

David Forrester, defending Galloway, a provisional licence holder, said: “He cooperated with the police and was frank with them.

“He’d been out with his girlfriend and she’d had more than him. She asked him to drive the car back. He was being gallant.

“He would like the opportunity to take the drink-driver rehabilitation course.”

Sentencing Galloway to a 20-month roads’ ban, John Lee, chair of the bench, told him: “You knew that you were over the limit.

“You said to the police that you’d had too much. I’m afraid you’re going to have to pay the price for that.”