South Tyneside woman Amy May decided to take a car through McDonald’s drive thru after spending the evening in Newcastle where she drank six cocktails.

May, 20, a business student at the University of Sunderland, who lives in Tynemouth Road, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to a charge of excess alcohol, having 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the limit is 35.

The court heard staff at the McDonald’s in Towers Place, South Shields, contacted police on Friday, September 6.

Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said: “They expressed concerns about a female motorist trying to use the drive thru.”

She said when police arrived they saw the car parked with May in the driving seat.

Ms Beck said: “Ms May had her head against the window, the engine was running and she was wearing a seatbelt.”

She said she made an attempt to get out of the car, but was pulled back by the seatbelt.

The defendant was arrested and taken to the police station and breath tests were carried out.

Ms Beck said: “She explained that she had been to Newcastle and must have got a taxi home. She must have fancied some food and driven to McDonald’s. She had had six cocktails to drink.”

Jason Smith, defending, said: “Chloe is a young lady with no previous convictions. She has never had a problem with anyone in her life.

“She made an horrendous mistake and she knows that.

“It is a case of being drink in and common sense out. She has made her mistake and she will learn by that mistake.”

Mr Smith said May cooperated fully with the police at all times and made full admissions about what she had done.

He said: “She has assisted with investigations and assisted the police. She has done everything right following the something very wrong indeed.

“She said ‘I am really, really sorry’.”