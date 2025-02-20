Driver banned after being caught behind the wheel with cannabis in his system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside motorist caught driving after using cannabis asked a judge if she could bend the law for him to avoid a full roads’ ban.

Shaun Robe, 48, inquired to District Judge Zoe Passfield if she could possibly punish him with a heavier fine instead of a big disqualification.

The driver was pulled over by the police on the A184.

The self-employed tiler, of Eskdale Court, Tyne Dock, appeared unaware a mandatory minimum 12-month ban is required by legislation.

Judge Passfield gave him polite short thrift, informing him she was legally obliged to impose at least that amount of time and up to 16 months.

The offender was pulled over by police after he sped past them in his blue Audi RS4 on the A184 Park Road at Felling, Gateshead, on Friday, September 27.

Prosecutor John Garside said: “It was just after 10pm when police officers on mobile patrol in an unmarked car.

“The were overtaken by an Audi being driven by the defendant. It was caused to stop at the request of the officers. A roadside drug test was positive.

“The defendant comes before the court with convictions, but he was last before a court in 2006.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Robe pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving.

He gave a reading in blood for cannabis derivative THC of 5.3mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.

When asked by the judge for an explanation for his offence, Robe, who defended himself in court, said: “I’ve got nothing to say about this incident.

“It is what it is, I was caught with it in my system. The only thing I wish is that you could give me a bigger fine and less ban.”

Judge Passfield, after telling Robe she could not reduce his ban, confirmed she would not take his previous convictions into account due to their age.

She disqualified him from the roads for 12 months and fined him £345, with a £138 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

The judge warned: “You must not drive while you are disqualified. If you do, you can expect to go to prison.”