Driver crashed at Testos Roundabout at almost five times the drink drive limit

A Sunderland motorist who crashed at almost five times the drink drive limit while reaching for his dropped mobile phone has been spared jail.

Ian Thompson, 44, admitted to police he had sunk four and a half pints of strong lager before getting behind the wheel of his Ford Mondeo on Tuesday, February 25.

He headed for home but was involved in a smash on the dual carriageway A184 Newcastle Road at Testos roundabout, West Boldon, South Tyneside.

Thompson, of Rannoch Road, Red House, took his eyes off the road after trying to grab his mobile phone.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard it had fallen from its holder and landed in the footwell under his feet.

Police were summoned and a roadside breath test proved positive for alcohol, prosecutor Lesley Burgess said.

At a police station after his arrest, Thompson gave a sky-high evidential reading of 181mcg, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

He pleaded guilty to charges of driving with excess alcohol and driving without due care and attention.

For drink driving, magistrates jailed him for 12 weeks but moved away from immediately jailing him by suspending the sentence for two years.

They also banned him from the roads for three years and ordered him to complete a six-month alcohol treatment requirement.

The court did not impose a separate penalty for the driving without due care charge.

Ms Burgess did not reveal what Thompson had struck as he drove but confirmed his mobile phone mishap.

She also confirmed his phone had fallen from its holder and ended up under his feet after he had earlier downed lager.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said Thompson was working on issues around his alcohol intake.

Mr Naismith added that his client was lightly convicted and had not been in trouble for several years.

Magistrates also told Thompson he must complete 15 rehabilitation days and pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.