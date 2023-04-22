A drug dealer who was found with almost £200,000 worth of cocaine stored in a Bag For Life has been jailed.

Liam Storey was caught walking into an address he had been living in on South Tyneside, after police became suspicious of his activities.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers then raided the property where they found wads of money which were seized from a bedroom.

Newcastle Crown Court.

Police also found a camera in the room which when analysed, showed images of Storey's co-defendant Samantha Haswell counting the cash.

Emma Dowling, prosecuting, said: "Mr Storey and Ms Haswell were living together at Dacre Street in South Shields on the 16th of July 2022.

"On that date police were observing movements at the property when at one minute before 11, Mr Storey left the property.

"He returned a minute or so later with a bag in his hand.

"Five minutes after that, police attended the property. Both defendants were in the bedroom of the address.

"The address was searched and 5kg of cocaine was found in a large Bag For Life."

A second bag was also found which contained £125,000 in cash.

Ms Dowling said a camera had been found activated in the bedroom - and an analysis showed images of Haswell counting the money.

The court heard the value of the drugs, which were said to be a high purity, was between £175,000 and £200,000.

Storey, of Alfred Street, Walker, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and money laundering.

Haswell, of Ebchester Street, South Shields, admitted a single charge of money laundering.

Andrew Walker, defending Storey, said: "The true owners of the drugs and the cash are nowhere to be seen when it comes crashing down like this.

"People like Liam Storey, who are caught in the spotlight, are frankly regarded as expendable by others.

"He was the person who took the drugs and passed them on."

Jonathan Cousins, for Haswell, said: "She met Mr Storey at a particularly difficult juncture of her life.

"Her role in this offence came through Mr Storey. She bitterly regrets becoming involved in things and she bitterly regrets any relationship with Mr Storey."

The court also heard she had lost her step-father and sister and has since moved in with her mother.

Judge Timothy Gittins sentenced Storey to five years and three months behind bars and said cocaine was "class A for a reason."

The judge said: "This sort of quantity of drugs is something that causes addiction, misery and a cost to people's mental and physical health."

Meanwhile, Haswell was sentenced to ten months suspended for two years. She must complete 20 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work.