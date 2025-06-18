Drug driver given roads ban after being caught by police in South Tyneside

A South Tyneside man has had his hopes of working as a delivery driver dashed after he was banned from the roads after being caught drug driving in the midnight hour.

Kasem Salem, 23, came to the attention of police when he zoomed past in the opposite direction in his VW Tiguan as he headed north from Sunderland to Cleadon.

Officers on the A1018 Sunderland Road spun around and caught up with Salem, of Marshall Wallis Road, Chichester, South Shields, outside Cleadon’s Britannia pub.

A roadside drug swipe at 12.40am on Saturday, November 16, showed positive for cannabis.

Prosecutor Stephen Davies said a later evidential blood test proved Salem was above the legal driving limit for cannabis breakdown product THC.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Salem pleaded guilty to a drug drive charge and was disqualified from motoring for a year.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

Mr Davies added: “Officers were travelling towards Sunderland on Sunderland Road at Cleadon.

“They saw a black VW travelling in the opposite direction at high speed. They turned around and subsequently caught up with it.

“The driver stopped and was spoken to. His eyes were red and glazed and he appeared to be intoxicated.

“He was arrested and taken to a police station, where he gave a blood sample.”

Salem, who has no previous convictions, gave a reading in blood for THC of 3.3mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.

David Forrester, defending, said Salem was initially also charged with dangerous driving and his case was sent for trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

But that was dropped after a review by the Crown Prosecution Service and his case was returned to the magistrates’ court.

Mr Forrester added: “The police statement refers to excess speed rather than high speed.

“I think there was a little bit of alcohol in his system, so technically that would be a second substance.

“He’s aware that he is to be disqualified. That will be a nuisance to him because he was going to get a job as a delivery driver.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield also fined Salem £180, with £85 court costs and a £72 victim surcharge.

