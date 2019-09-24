Drug farm found at rundown Victoria Hall during police raid in South Shields
Two men have been arrested after police raided a rundown historic building which has been used to house a large cannabis farm in South Shields – for the second time.
Police officers swarmed Victoria Hall, in Fowler Street, which previously housed Italian restaurants Casa Rosa and La Rossa, on Monday morning.
A large cannabis farm was discovered and two men, aged 30 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled substance.
It’s the second time a drug farm has been discovered at the property – which now set to be rescued by a hotel developer.
In February 2014, the former restaurant La Rossa was raided by police who uncovered a large scale cannabis farm ran by oriental gangsters with an estimated crop value of £150,000.
On Monday, September 23, police discovered the farm and nearby residents have said a strong stench surrounded the property.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 8am yesterday (Monday) officers executed a warrant at an address in Fowler Street, South Shields.
"Officers attended and discovered a large cannabis farm inside the property.
“The farm has since been dismantled and enquiries into those responsible for it are currently ongoing.
“Two people aged 30 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled substance but have both been released under investigation.
"Anyone with information about the farm in question, or who has noticed suspicious activity at the address, should call police on 101 quoting log 178 23/09/19 or report it online at the Northumbria Police website."