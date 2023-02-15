Unlicensed and uninsured Kieron Wright, 30, is starting 40 weeks behind bars for his cannabis-fired 50mph antics at the wheel.

Unlicensed and uninsured Kieron Wright, 30, is starting 40 weeks behind bars for his cannabis-fired 50mph antics at the wheel of his Ford Focus.

After his arrest, Wright, of Rosedale Street, Bishopwearmouth, admitted he was so drugged up he could not recall getting into the motor.

He was caught on police dashcam driving above the speed limit in city centre High Street East at 1.47am on Friday, November 11.

Footage shows him flinging his motor over speed bumps while being pursued and stopping only when he jammed it between a lamppost and railings in Coronation Street.

A blood test showed he was over the legal limit for cannabis derivative THC, and illegal amphetamine was also found in the vehicle.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Kathryn Meek told him his drug taking had made him oblivious to the danger he posed to unsuspecting pedestrians.

She said video showed his driving was “completely out of control” - and confirmed he had confessed to having no recollection of taking the wheel due to drugs.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “Police state he was driving at up to 50mph in a 30mph area.

“Officers describe it as being a residential area and on two occasions his car mounts the footpath.

“He then collided with railings and was arrested for dangerous driving. A roadside swab was positive for cocaine.

“A swab at the police station showed he was under the limit for cocaine, but a blood sample showed he was over for cannabis.

“He was also found to not have insurance or a driving licence, and checks found a small bag of white powder in the car. It was amphetamine.”

Wright pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of a single wrap of class B amphetamine and drug driving at an earlier hearing.

He also admitted driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to stop for police.

His reading for cannabis derivative THC was 2.2mcg per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Footage showed Wright also driving on Sans Street, Borough Road and Hendon Road.

David Wright, defending, said the pursuit had been short and dashcam showed no other drivers or pedestrians.

Mr Wright added: “It’s less than 60 seconds before he comes to a stop. I don’t think we see a single person or a car during the clip.

“If the custody threshold is crossed you do have the option of imposing a suspended sentence of up to 12 months.

“The Probation report does contain a lot of positive information. He has expressed to me that he does want help with his drugs' use.”

Judge Meek jailed Wright for 40 weeks for dangerous driving, 12 weeks for drug-driving and four weeks for drug possession, to run concurrently.