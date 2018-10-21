Drug offences, fraud and assault cases at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

The following people have been dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:

Robert Gorman, 46, of Frenchman’s Way, South Shields, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of six months, and ordered to pay £100 costs for possession of a Class B drug.

Ashley Wynn, 43, of Beach Road, South Shields, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of six months, and ordered to pay £76.40 compensation for fraud.

Mark Mason, 41, of Cook Close, South Shields, received to a community order of 12 months, 25 rehabilitation activity days. and ordered to pay £135 in compensation and costs for assault.

Carl McBride, 37, of Australia Grove, South Shields, was ordered to pay £1,195 in fines, costs, and compensation for criminal damage.

David Chisolm, 44, of Oxford Crescent, Hebburn, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £215 for being drunk and disorderly.

David Graham, 53, of Western Approach, South Shields, was ordered to pay £295 in fines, costs, and compensation for theft.

Britton Mabrouk, 25, of Gainsborough Avenue, South Shields, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £155 for being drunk and disorderly.

Laura Baines, 30, of Fennel Grove, South Shields, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £195 in fines and costs for driving with excess alcohol.

Michael Hennigan, 39, of Collingwood Street, Hebburn, was ordered to pay £440 in fines, costs, and compensation for assault and criminal damage.

Ryan Kay, 29, of Hatfield Square, South Shields, was ordered to pay £562 in fines and costs for failing to provide driver details.

Alan Bulmer, 61, of O’Leary Close, South Shields, was ordered to pay £497 in fines and costs, and given three driving licence penalty points for speeding.

Scot Wilson, 27, of Dacre Street, South Shields, was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £200 costs for theft.