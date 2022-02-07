Drug seizures rise during pandemic

More police drugs raids during pandemic

Home Office data shows Northumbria Police carried out 5,317 seizures in the year to March – up five per cent from 5,087 the year before.

These were among 220,000 seizures nationally – a rise of more than a fifth from 2019-20.

Class A drugs, such as heroin and cocaine, were seized by Northumbria police 1,008 times during 2020-21, but cannabis made up the largest proportion of all seizures – 60%.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Variations of the class B drug were found in 3,214 seizures, with police confiscating 32,466 cannabis plants as a result.

Nationally, 71% of all drugs seizures involved cannabis.

Police chiefs say a drop in general crime calls during parts of the year meant forces had more capacity to proactively target drug crimes and disrupt dealer networks.

However, Release – the national centre for drugs expertise – said seizures have little impact on the availability of drugs, claiming drug users had ‘no difficulties’ finding a dealer even during the pandemic.

It called for the legislation of cannabis, saying this would prevent the “criminalisation of thousands”.

However, Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin – drugs lead at the National Police Chiefs' Council – said the substance was potent, harmful and a "key driver" of crime.

He added: “Policing takes drug crime, and the devastating impact it has for communities and individuals, incredibly seriously.