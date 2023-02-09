'Drunk and unpredictable' Jarrow man waved pizza cutter at public in busy South Tyneside bar

Christopher Hillock, 36, waved the weapon inside Jarrow’s Ben Lomond bar – then damaged its front door with kicks and punches after being ejected.

Hillock, of Malton Court, Jarrow, had boozed at his girlfriend’s home and left with the cutter intending to self-harm, a court heard.

Defence solicitor Joanne Gatens said Hillock was an alcoholic plagued by mental health problems who had no idea why he had turned to anger on Thursday, December 22.

But he also has convictions for carrying weapons in public in 2008, 2009 and 2016, for which he was given a suspended prison sentence.

Borough magistrates told Hillock his latest crime was so serious he must be sentenced by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The witness was working in the Ben Lomond when told that a man was waving a pizza cutter towards another customer.

“He was swearing while waving it around. The witness approached him, and she told him to leave.

“Another customer removed the cutter from the defendant and placed it behind the bar.

“The defendant was removed from the pub and the door locked so that he could not get back inside.

“Shortly afterwards he punched the door twice and kicked it, cracking the lower part. The police were called, and the defendant arrested.”

Hillock pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and causing criminal damage.

In a victim statement, the pub’s landlady said Hillock had been “drunk and unpredictable” and his actions had left her “fearful”.

Mrs Gatens told the hearing: “You’ll see from the pre-sentence report that there’s issues with mental health and alcoholism.

“His mum was an alcoholic and she died, and, unfortunately, he is afflicted by the same problem.

“He left the house, with the pizza cutter, intending to self-harm but then he’s ended up in the pub to have some drinks.

“He can’t explain why he was waving the pizza cutter around. I don’t think I’ve ever dealt with a pizza cutter as an offensive weapon.

“I’d say the damage it could inflict would be limited.”

