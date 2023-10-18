Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Scott, 43, was ordered away from a woman’s home in Cook Close, near Laygate, South Shields, after an altercation with her, a court heard.

He promised officers he would head home to Claremont Terrace, Blyth, Northumberland – and walked away at 7.50pm on Saturday, September 30.

But they did not take him at his word and to satisfy their curiosity they performed a sweep of the area in their car.

Instead of finding him on his way to the nearest transport hub for a ride out of town, he was spotted hiding behind a car, prosecutor Glenda Beck said.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

He was arrested and appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Mrs Beck said: “Police had cause to attend Cook Close following a report of a disturbance.

“On arrival, they found a female who was on bail conditions in relation to an incident with Mr Scott.

“She said that he had approached her in the street and had asked him to leave so that she didn’t breach her bail conditions.

“She had then found him outside her property. Police who arrived found him drunk and invited him to leave.

“He said that he was going home to Blyth. Officers then drove around to see if he had gone.

“They found him hidden behind a car. He swore and said, ‘I’m going nowhere until I get my SIM card’.”

The court was told Scott has a previous conviction for obstructing a police officer in the course of his duty in 2020.

David Forrester, defending, made no representations after District Judge Zoe Passfield advised she planned to sentence Scott to a minimal six-month conditional discharge.

Imposing that sentence, she told Scott there would be no further action against him for his offence if he stays out of trouble until the spring.