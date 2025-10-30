Drunk South Shields woman launched an unprovoked late-night attack on a dog walker

A drunk South Tyneside woman launched an unprovoked late-night attack on a dog walker who found herself ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’.

Sharni Gulliford, 36, tailed her victim, her partner and their friend after coming across them in Readhead Avenue, South Shields.

Gulliford, of nearby St Vincent Street, then repeatedly punched the woman, leaving her with injuries that needed a hospital visit, a court heard.

In a bizarre twist, a suspected associate of hers had driven a van to the scene and attacked Gulliford’s victim’s partner seconds earlier.

He vanished after the incident at 11pm on Friday, May 9, and has yet to be arrested, despite his identity being known to police.

When questioned, Gulliford claimed she was so drunk she could recall little of her attack.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | National World

She later claimed she intervened after one of the group-of-three had allegedly kicked the dog, but there was no evidence for that, her solicitor conceded.

Prosecutor Clare Irving told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “This is an assault upon a stranger. It’s a case of wrong place, wrong time.

“The victim says that she was out walking her dog with her friend and her partner in the Readhead Avenue area.

“They noticed a suitcase in an alley and had the idea to do it up and keep it and sell it.

“They then noticed a woman with a phone, and she appeared to be intoxicated. They decided to walk away but she came behind them.

“The defendant started to be aggressive. A van came down the road and a male got out.

“He walked towards the victim’s partner and struck him.”

Ms Irving added: “The defendant has punched the woman numerous times, causing injury to an ear. She tried to protect herself by covering her head.

“The male then jumped back into his van and drove off. Police were contacted. The woman had to go to hospital.

“The defendant was cautioned and arrested. She made admissions and accepted she was intoxicated. She couldn’t recall the incident.”

Gulliford, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

In a report, the Probation Service said Gulliford had endured a chaotic upbringing but was otherwise a well-adjusted adult who had until recently always worked.

It said she had been unable to explain who the van driver was or how he had known to attend.

David Forrester, defending, said: “She has ongoing mental health issues, and she was intoxicated.

“She has some view that the people involved, and I’m not saying there is a basis for this, that their dog was being mistreated. That’s the impression she had.

“She maintains there was something about this dog. She is a dog owner and a dog lover.

“There is no logic behind it other than that she should spark the confrontation because that’s what she has done.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Gulliford the Probation Service’s report into her life had been positive.

She fined her £180 and ordered her to pay her victim £150 compensation.