One of the most recent incidents was an attack on Sunderland’s Farringdon Community Fire Station on Monday, July 11, in which a group of teenagers gathered outside the base, hurling bricks at the building and at crews, as well as a police patrol car.

Northumbria Police has arrested and released under investigation a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident, which marks the latest in a growing tide of “violence” being directed at the region’s police, firefighters and paramedics.

Complaints from workers have also included physical abuse, sexual abuse and patients and members of the public lashing out at crews, prompting a plea from emergency services chiefs as schools shut for the end of term.

Emergency services chiefs have issued a summer holiday plea to parents following attacks on blue light workers.

Chris Lowther, chief fire officer at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS), said: “As we approach the school summer holidays we have noted an increase in attacks on crews and this needs to stop.

“The situations emergency workers put themselves in in order to keep our communities safe is incredible and it’s ridiculous that they should be attacked.

“Firefighters not being able to work due to injury or appliances out of use because of damage, it puts us all at risk.”

A damaged police car at Farringdon Fire Station.

TWFRS operational crews, who have spent this week responding to the UK record heatwave and supporting other fire brigades around the country, were attacked over 100 times whilst responding to incidents in the last year - a 30 percent rise on the previous year.

North East Ambulance Service paramedics and medical staff have suffered 192 attack, and another 370 incidents of verbal abuse while responding to medical emergencies.

Inspector Phil Baker said: “Our blue light colleagues come to work each day to protect their communities and to help people.

“They regularly face challenging situations – but all-too often this can include needless levels of hostility and violence.”

Damage to an ambulance.

He added: “Violence should never simply be considered a part of the job – and we will take robust action against the minority found to have been involved in recent incidents.”

Witnesses can report information to Northumbria Police through the force website or calling 101; by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111; or to Firestoppers by calling on 0800 169 5558.

Damage to a police car at Farringdon Fire Station.