Here is a rundown of everything we know so far following the alarming incident.

Where and when was the gun fired?

Northumbria Police said officers were called to Brownlow Road shortly after 9pm on Wednesday, September 21, following reports of a disturbance.

Was anyone injured?

Fortunately there are no reports of anyone having been injured by the gunfire. It was reported that someone had fired the gun at an address in the area before “making off”.

Who has been arrested?

While no names have been released, Northumbria Police have confirmed that five people have been arrested in relation to the incident – four men aged 28, 30, 31, 32 and a woman aged 23.

Police still in attendance on Saturday morning outside a property in Brownlow Road, South Shields, after a firearms incident.

Four of those remain in police custody and one has been released on bail.

What have the police said about the incident?

Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins said they are “determined” to get to the bottom of the incident.

She added: “At this early stage, we believe those involved are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public. Our enquiries have led us to make a number of arrests and we are now also appealing for the public to come forward.

A police car in Brownlow Road, South Shields. Five people have been arrested after a gun was fired at an address on the road.

“We believe that a number of people may have witnessed this incident and I am asking for those individuals or anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries to get in touch.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove key to the investigation.”

Police officers were seen back in the area on Friday evening speaking to local residents and carrying out further investigations.

A police car was still outside a property on Saturday morning.

What should you do if you have any information?