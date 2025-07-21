‘Evil’ South Shields grandson conned his widowed grandad out of £64,000 lifesavings

An "evil" grandson who conned his widowed grandfather out of his £64k lifesavings in an elaborate employment scam has been put behind bars.

For more than three years cruel Aidan Frier convinced his entire family he had a high flying position with a water company and faked pictures of himself out and about doing various duties for the firm to back up his lies.

Between January 2021 and August 2024, Frier persuaded his grieving grandad, who had just lost his wife, to hand over cash for courses, tuition fees and accommodation, with the promise it would all be paid back.

Newcastle Crown Court heard after the grandfather ran out of his own cash Frier persuaded him to take out a £4,000 loan so he could continue with the lifestyle he was unable to afford himself.

Frier faked banking documents during the fraud but his lies unravelled when his grandad, who had started to feel "fobbed off", went into his own branch for advice and was informed the paperwork he had was not real.

The 26-year-old conman, of Fowler Street, South Shields, admitted fraud by false representation and has been locked up for the "particularly nasty, cynical and persistent" offence.

Aidan Frier. | Northumbria Police

The court heard the victim said he had been "absolutely floored" after he lost his wife in 2020 and got comfort from his family, including Frier, who he had a "friendly and loving" relationship with.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur told the court: "In 2021 the defendant concocted a fictitious job with a real company called Swiftwater Solutions. "He not only lied to his grandfather but also continued this lie with his family, including his mother.

"He would sent photographs of his surroundings while on the job, corroborating his lies."

The court heard Frier soon started asking for "urgent financial assistance" from his grandad, who was happy to assist him further his career and believed the money would all be paid back.

Miss Kaur added: "He had no reason to doubt him and trusted him."

The court heard in 2024 Frier's offending "escalated" to him forging emails from Revolut bank to back up his claims of being employed.

Frier then sat beside his victim and "guided him through" the online application for a £4,000 loan, which was transferred straight to him.

It was when the victim started to ask about repayment and felt "fobbed off" that Frier's lies unravelled. By then Frier had pocketed a total of £64,414.

The pensioner said in impact statements, which were read in court, that his "world crumbled" when the truth was exposed and added: "I will never get over this.

"I will always be scared after this and can never trust him again.

"He needs to admit he has been evil by stealing from me."

He added "my life savings are gone" and he worries about receiving a large and unexpected bill that he cannot pay."

Mr Recorder Christopher Knox jailed Frier for two-and-a-half years and told him he deceived his grandad in a "startling and outrageous" way.

Recorder Knox said: "For three years and more you deceitfully stole what I understand to be your grandfather's entire life savings, savings he had made in the course of a long hard working life and which he wanted to be able to use to ensure he was going to be able to have a reasonable retirement."

Recorder Knox said Frier built a "fantasy life" and added: "You sent pictures to your mother pretending you were working.

"It seems you were in fact pretending, using material you borrowed or stole from your flat mate to show you were working for this particular company and you sent pictures pretending you were at sea.

"This really was a particularly nasty, cynical and persistent fraud. It was elaborate and carried out with considerable determination.

"You used the money to live a lifestyle you didn't deserve."

Peter Sabiston, defending, said: "He is still a young man, he's completely isolated from his family, that is his own fault but it's an element of punishment that will be active long beyond any sentence imposed.

"He is genuinely sorry, he feels shame, remorse and sorrow."

Mr Sabiston said Frier has testimonials to a "different side of his character".