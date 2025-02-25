Fire crews called out to four South Shields beach fires in three-and-a-half hours

Emergency services have been called out to multiple beach fires in South Shields.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called out to four incidents on Monday, February 24, following reports of beach fires along the South Shields seafront.

Firefighters from South Shields Community Fire Station were deployed to the incidents between 4.05pm and 7.31pm on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews worked to put out the rubbish and grassland fires on each occasion before making the areas safe for members of the public.

Fire crews were called out to four South Shields beach fires on Monday, February 24. | Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

A TWFRS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Monday (February 24) crews from South Shields Community Fire Station were deployed to multiple refuse and greenspace fires on the South Tyneside coastline.

“Between the hours of 4.05 p.m. and 7.31 p.m, our control room received four emergency calls stating that rubbish and grassland had been set alight at locations near to Sea Road at South Shields.

“Each time our crews extinguished the fires and made the areas safe. We also worked alongside our colleagues at Northumbria Police."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police are asking for anyone with information relating to the incidents to come forward and speak to them.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 7.35pm yesterday (Monday), we were alerted by the fire service to a fire near to South Promenade South car park on Sea Road in South Shields.

“It was reported that a group of people had been setting rubbish alight and had then left the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fire was extinguished, and enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved – with the report being treated as suspected arson.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending us a direct message on social media or using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250224-0939.”