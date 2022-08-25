FISE AMES MURDER TRIAL: Police officer tells jury of desperate attempts to save South Shields stab victim

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Faisal Ames Abdou 25, died as a result of blood loss from ten knife wounds to the legs after three killers came to his door while he was watching TV, it is claimed.

Shaun Riches, Michael Raine and Scott Mitchell all deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Francis Fitzgibbon QC has today read a statement to jurors, from one of the first police officers to arrive at the flat, at Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields, after the killing.

Three men are accused of the murder of Fise Ames, inset.

The officer said: "As I entered the bedroom I observed a male, I now know to be Faisal Ames, lying on his back on the bed.

"I checked to see if he had a pulse.

"He didn't appear to be breathing and I couldn't detect any pulse.

"I could see significant blood loss, with a number of puncture or stab wounds to his right leg.

"I moved him off the bed and lay him on the floor. I checked again to see if he had a pulse and could not detect one.

"I commenced CPR."

The officer said a colleague applied a tourniquet to the injured man's leg and added: "I continued chest compressions

"At 1.10am I was able to find a faint pulse."

The officer said paramedics then arrived and took over the life saving attempts.

Mr Abdou was pronounced dead in hospital.

Brandon Cairns, who lived at the flat and had allowed Mr Abdou to stay there with him there, had opened the door to the killers that night, jurors have heard.

During a second day of giving evidence, Mr Cairns said it was a "sly" attack" and they "didn't give me a chance."

Mr Cairns told the court: "I didn't see them, when they came in, with any knife. I wouldn't have let them in if they had knives to me, they've done it slyly.

"They went in, they've jumped straight onto the bed and started stabbing him.

"I didn't get to see, I was still at the front door.

"They burst in the house, they didn't give me a chance. Micky pulled a knife straight out on me, they've pulled a knife straight at me."

The court heard Mr Cairns, who said he had been in trouble for "bits and bobs" before, was arrested over Mr Abdou's death but was later released.

Riches, 24, of Wycliffe Avenue, Newcastle, Raine, 35, of Grace House, Percy Main, North Tyneside, and Mitchell, 25, of no fixed abode, all deny murder.