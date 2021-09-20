Five arrested after report of gun being fired in South Shields street

Police are investigating reports that a gun was fired in Heaton Gardens, South Shields.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 3pm on Thursday (September 16) officers received a report of a disturbance on Heaton Gardens in South Shields.

“It was reported that offenders in a car pulled outside an address and discharged a firearm, before making off. Nobody was injured but a full investigation has been launched.

“Five men have since been arrested in connection with the incident. Four remain in police custody at this time while one has been released under investigation.

“All those involved are believed to be known to each other and we are treating this as an isolated incident. Enquiries are ongoing.