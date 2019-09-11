Five ways students and landlords can clamp down against burglars as North East crime stats released

Follow these tips to stay safe while moving away from home.

Research from the Complete University Guide has revealed how many burglaries there have been per 1,000 residents in the areas where students live around North East universities.

And the figures show that Teesside has had the highest amount of burglaries per 1,000 residents where students typically live in the last year.

Durham has had the lowest amount.

What do the stats show?

Durham had an average of 7.1 incidents of burglary per thousand residents.

Northumbria University is ranked a close second with 8.1 incidents.

Newcastle had an average of 8.6 incidents last year, while Sunderland had 10 incidents per thousand residents behind Teesside (14.6).

In light of the figures, Master Locksmiths Association has released security advice with all-important tips ranging from what to do as you leave home to devices that can be installed to deter burglars.

Multiple occupants are likely to have high value items, they say, which is why student properties are often targeted.

Dr Steffan George, Managing Director of the company, said: “There is much to look forward to whilst heading to university and whilst the situation can often be overwhelming, students would be wise to check, and where possible request upgrades to the security of their residence – this same advice applies to student landlords.”

What can you do to avoid burglaries?

*Landlords should change the locks as copies of keys may have been made by residents and tradesman. Students are advised to ask landlords when they were last changed.

*Make sure to lock doors and windows, even if your housemates are still inside the property and don’t just assume they are already locked.

*Appear present at all times. Light timers are a cheap and effective way of seeming to be in when you might not be.

*Keep the outside of the property secure too. Any large objects or debris that could smash windows or allow someone to gain entry should be removed.