News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Flat tyre leads police to discover South Tyneside woman’s drink-driving

A South Tyneside woman’s night out with pals turned flat when a puncture on her way home after boozing led her to be breathalysed, a court heard.

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 7th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rianon Meah, 30, had planned to sleep at a friend’s but got behind the wheel after an incident while drinking in Newcastle caused her mental distress.

But she suffered a flat tyre on the southbound A1 dual carriageway at Gateshead while motoring to her abode in Manor Court, Westoe, South Shields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police patrolling on Monday, March 13, escorted her Toyota Aygo off the highway but they grew suspicious she had downed alcohol.

A blood sample taken after her arrest proved the administration assistant was almost twice the legal limit.

Most Popular
The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates CourtThe case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court
The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

She is starting an 18-month roads’ ban after pleading guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told borough magistrates: “This young woman came to the attention of the police because she had suffered a puncture, a flat tyre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They pulled her over to a safe place. There was mouth alcohol and so they moved to blood. She was just under twice the limit.

“She is of previous good character. It’s a disqualification of between 17 and 22 months, it’s as simple as that.”

Meah gave a reading of 156mcg of alcohol in blood. The legal limit is 80mcg.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Forrester, defending, said: “It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances. She had been on a night out in Newcastle.

“She had left her car at a friend’s house and had got the Metro back from town.

“She was going to stay at her friend’s but a couple of incidents on the night impacted her mental state.

“You’ve heard there was a puncture. A disqualification is going to be an inconvenience for her. She works at Monkton in Jarrow, so it’s going to be the Metro or bus.”

Magistrates also fined Meah £400 and she must pay a £160 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Related topics:South TynesideNewcastleSouth ShieldsAlcoholWestoeGatesheadPolice