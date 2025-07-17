‘Foolish’ South Shields man jailed after dodging £52 taxi fare

By Gareth Crickmer

Freelance Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 13:57 BST
A South Tyneside man branded “foolish” by his own solicitor for dodging a £52 taxi fare payment has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Anton Smith’s offence on its own on Tuesday, April 29, may not have resulted in prison time, a court heard.

But Smith, 33, of Sinclair Meadows, near Laygate, South Shields, was on two suspended prison sentences for drug and battery offences at the time.

He had also been given the chance to pay up in the days afterwards, having reached an agreement with the cabbie and police.

However, he failed to come up with the cash by an agreed date – landing him in court to face an admitted charge of making off without making payment.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistates' Court.
The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistates' Court. | National World

District Judge Zoe Passfield activated both suspended sentences – totalling 20 weeks – and jailed him for six consecutive weeks for his latest crime.

To add insult to injury, she also ordered him to pay the full fare as compensation to his victim.

Prosecutor Sara Kemp said Smith had ordered a cab to take him from Ryton, in Gateshead, to South Shields.

Mrs Kemp told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “A taxi driver picked him up, but it became clear that he did not have payment.

“The driver pulled over and contacted the police. It was agreed that payment would be made by May 6 from his bank.

“On that day, no payment was made. The driver contacted the police. He did make full admissions when in custody.”

Jack Lavelle, defending, told Judge Passfield: “I don’t know if you’ll deal with a more foolish defendant today.

“He was given the opportunity to pay the money but because of financial difficulties, he was unable to do so.

“He went to see a friend, but the friend didn’t want him at that address. He does take responsibility for what happened.”

Judge Passfield told Smith his sentence also took account of the fact he had failed to engage with the Probation Service and had breached a drugs rehabilitation order.

Smith was given a suspended sentence of 16 weeks after a conviction for battery and that of eight weeks for drug possession.

