Football fans have been warned about online ticketing scams which are on the rise.

Data released by Lloyds Bank reveals that football ticket scams doubled in the 2022-23 season, with victims losing an average £154.

Around 90%, were scammed through social media on either Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with 18-24 year olds the most likely victims. Fans of Liverpool and Manchester United were scammed most often, but were not alone.

Criminals con supporters who can’t get tickets through official channels. Scammers create social media accounts, then use them to sell non-existent tickets. Pictures supposedly of tickets for sale are posted, but the images are usually copied from genuine sellers.

Victims are asked to pay by bank transfer, which gives buyers little protection. With the money transferred, fake tickets are sent to victims; or the fraudsters are never heard from again.

Consumer magazine Which? advises fans to, when possible, only buy tickets from clubs. Some clubs have their own resale outlets which are used when a match sells out.

Buying tickets via social media is strongly discouraged. But anyone doing so should pay with a debit card, credit card or via PayPal as they offer more protection.

Any offers which appear too good to be true – are almost certainly untrue. Anyone entering competitions to win tickets should ensure they are run by a genuine organisation.