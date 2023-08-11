A former councillor is to stand trial at crown court, accused of election fraud.

Jeffrey Milburn is accused of making a false declaration when he stood as a candidate in the Cleadon and East Boldon ward in May's local elections in South Tyneside.

The charge, under the Representation of the People Act 1983, alleges that the 64-year-old, of Sunniside Lane, Cleadon, had knowingly declared that he was not disqualified from standing.

Mr Milburn was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months, in July 2020, after admitting possession of a lock knife and a year later was disqualified from his position on the authority.

At present, anyone who has received a sentence of imprisonment (suspended or not) of three months or more without the option of a fine is banned from standing as a councillor for five years.

Mr Milburn appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court today, Friday, July 11, where he entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of knowingly making a false declaration.

The charge is triable at magistrates' or crown court. District Judge Zoe Passfield said she was content for the matter to remain at the magistrates' court but Mr Milburn elected trial by jury.