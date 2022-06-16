Former councillor Jeff Milburn charged with illegal possession of firearms

Jeff Milburn represented the Cleadon and East Boldon ward on South Tyneside Council until he was disqualified after receiving a four month prison sentence , suspended for 12 months, for possession of a possession a lock knife.

The local authority’s constitution bans anyone who is given a jail term of three months or more, whether that is suspended or not, from acting as a councillor.

Now the 63-year-old faces a charge of breaching a five-year prohibition on possessing firearms, imposed as a result of that suspended sentence.

Milburn, of Sunniside Lane, South Shields, appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 15, accused of possessing three air weapons before expiry of the disqualification period.

He withheld his plea and the case was committed to Newcastle Crown Court after magistrates declined jurisdiction.

Milburn was given unconditional bail to appear before the Crown Court on July 13.