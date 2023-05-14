Former footballer who allowed dealers to use home as a cannabis farm ordered to complete rehabilitation

A former South Tyneside professional footballer who allowed dealers to use his home as a cannabis farm has been ordered to complete drug rehabilitation.

Daniel Purvis, 32, who is training to be a soccer coach through Sunderland AFC, agreed to the gang's request in a bid to pay off a drugs’ debt, a court heard.

Police who raided his then rented property in Bishop Crescent, near central Jarrow, after a tip off, found 54 cannabis plants.

South Shields Magistrates Court.

Purvis, now of Oban Street, Scotch Estate, Jarrow, was arrested on Thursday, September 15, and later pleaded guilty to a charge of knowingly permitting the production of class B cannabis.

At his sentencing hearing in South Tyneside, magistrates ordered him to complete a nine-month treatment programme, after hearing he was making progress in getting his life back on track.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Police attended his address following a report from housing officers that they had concerns for the occupant, that being Mr Purvis.

“The address was forced open, and 54 cannabis plants were located in three different rooms inside the property.

“South Tyneside Homes said the occupant on the tenancy was Mr Purvis. The plants were all between three and four feet tall and were healthy plants.

“He was interviewed by police on November 25 and made a prepared statement.

“He said he was the tenant and had got himself into serious debt with drug dealers in the past few years as a result of a serious drug addiction.

“He said he had let the property to be used to pay off the drug debt.”

The court heard Purvis was convicted of two counts of drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis in December.

He was sentenced to a community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work, and banned from driving for 25 months.

And in February he was convicted of drug driving, driving without insurance and possession of drugs in February, from offences committed last November.

For those, he was banned from driving for three years and handed a 12-month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work.

Of his latest offence, Val Bell, defending, said: “The offences date back to last year and pre-date the two community orders.

“It wasn’t a significant operation for commercial use. I would invite you to the view that Mr Purvis performed a lesser role. He has an issue with street Valium.

“This is a gentleman who can be managed in the community. Your sentencing powers are sufficient to deal with him.

“He is working well with the Probation Service and has complied with all requirements related to unpaid work.

“He’s completed his level 1 football coaching with Sunderland. He was a professional footballer for a number of years after leaving school.

“When that didn’t work out, his problems started when he went abroad. He would like to be involved with young people in coaching.”

Purvis was also sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days, and must pay a £114 victim surcharge.