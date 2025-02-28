Former NHS worker exchanged sexual messages with a schoolboy over a five-month period

A former RAF cadet leader and NHS worker has been put behind bars after he exchanged sexual messages with a schoolboy.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Hughes communicated with the teenager over social media across a five-month period until the child's parents found out and reported it to the police.

Hughes discussed having the victim visit his house where they could watch pornographic videos, drink beer, and smoke together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-year-old, who also used to work in the NHS and has never previously been in trouble, was reported after the boy's parents found the chats on Instagram which they screen recorded and sent to police.

Hughes pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child and arranging a child sex offence.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, February 27, where he was jailed for 18 months.

Mr Recorder Ian Mullarkey told Hughes: "Given your employment history and no doubt training and experience, it's troubling indeed you persistently engaged in this form of communication with a child over a prolonged period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Hughes. | Northumbria Police

"You have an employment record which includes serving in the in the Royal Air Force before holding a position in reference to cadets.

"It's also right you served oversees before taking a role in the National Health Service."

The recorder added: "In the communication you told about having cigars and beers for him, talked about him kissing and having sex with a girl, you encouraged him to have sex.

"You talked about him going to your house to watch pornography with you although it's unclear if that ever happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The messages you exchanged were clearly of a persistent sexualised nature.

"I accept they weren't exclusive about these topics but it's right to say that was a significant feature of these communications.

"You say you gained no sexual gratification from your sexual communications, I simply don't accept that.

"There can be no other reason that which a mature man of 45 with an established career and background would wish to engage in this sort of intimate communication with a schoolboy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Mullarkey considered suspending the sentence but said the offending was so serious only immediate prison was justified due to the "persistent grooming behaviour" and "repeated sexual discussions."

Hughes will now be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years.

Jennifer Coxon, defending, said: "This hasn't been a period where every single communication has been specifically directed to sexual communication.

"He holds his hands up that the communication, whilst highly inappropriate, has never gone beyond that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has clearly been in a position of responsibility in his past.

"This is not a gentleman who comes before the court where the probation service say he's so high risk they cannot work with him.

"This is a gentleman who comes before the court with significant trauma in his past.

"He has made very silly decisions in his life which he holds his hands up on his part. He cannot understand himself why he has done this."