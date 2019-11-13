Former South Shields soldier spat at doorman

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Scott Lovely, 24, of Ullswater Gardens, South Shields, was working away from home when he was arrested.

He had been for an evening out with some friends and was in the Twisted Monkey pub in Watford last month when the incident happened.

The case was transferred to the North East so Lovely could be prosecuted near his home and he pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Clare Irving, prosecuting, said: “Door staff had already told him and his friend to leave females alone, but they went back to them. Door staff went to remove them from the club.”

She said Lovely spat at one of the doormen twice as he tried to get him to leave. Police were called and he was arrested.

Ms Irving said Lovely told police he was about a six on the scale of drunkenness and he had been going home to phone his partner at the time of the assault.

He said he had been out since around 8.30pm and had been to three bars with his two friends prior to the incident.

Kevin Smallcombe, defending, said his client was working away from home as an industrial painter at the time.

He said: “He is very sorry. He is not taking issue with what has been said but would seek to apologise.

“It is regrettable, it should never have happened.”

Mr Smallcombe said Lovely served with the army for five years but was medically discharged.

He said he had to undergo fairly major surgery, which put him out of action for about a year before he started working as an industrial painter.

He said this job takes him away from home often.

However, he said the dad-of-two, who is in a long-term relationship, is hoping to re-join the forces again once he has been declared medically fit.