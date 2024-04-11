Former South Tyneside businessman jailed for grooming and groping a teenage girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former successful businessman and charity worker has been jailed after he groomed and groped a teenager.

Grant Findley told the schoolgirl he could be her "sugar daddy" when she turned 16 and told her she wouldn't be allowed a boyfriend.

Findley, 42, of Stream Valley Farm, Burnhope, Durham, denied ten counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of meeting a child following sexual grooming.

However, he was found guilty by a jury and at Durham Crown Court today (Tuesday, April 9) Judge Jo Kidd sentenced him to three years in prison.

Businessman Grant Findley has been jailed. Photo: Durham Constabulary.

The judge told him: "You conducted yourself previously with great hard work, perseverance, and intelligence.

"You were on the face of it a generous and kind man.

"That reputation and that behaviour masked your pursuit of a child in order to satisfy your sexual interest in children.

"Your perception of women was clearly in my view warped and misogynistic."

The victim bravely read an impact statement in court and said: "Because of Grant did to me I now really struggle to trust people especially men.

"I now struggle to sleep, suffering repeated nightmares where I relive what Grant did and said to me.

"I have found the last few years incredibly draining. When Grant was doing it to me it made me feel dirty.

"My anxiety has got so bad I can't face answering the door.”

Findley must also sign the sex offender's register and be subjected to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely.

Jamie Hill KC, defending, said Findley once had a roofing business but has no part in it anymore.

Mr Hill said: "He is 42-years-of-age with no convictions prior to these - a man who comes from a fairly humble background who proved himself academically and then turning his ability to business and through hard work created a very successful business which created a lot of work for other people and so he is a man who has worked hard throughout his life.

"There is evidence he has tried to give something back through charitable work and he has done that throughout the period has had the business."

Mr Hill added: "There wasn't a lot of press reporting at the time of the trial but there was online reporting particularly from a group who tends to comment on cases of this nature.

"Because he is so well known through his work the word was out instantly and he has endured a lot of online threats."