Four Albanian men in court after being caught at 1,500-plant cannabis farm

Four Albanian men have appeared in court after being caught at a 1,500-plant cannabis farm on a South Tyneside trading estate.

They were arrested at a unit at Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate, close to East Boldon Metro station, on Friday, September 5.

Aurel Bajrakdari, 26, Dioson Docaj, 24, Kladi Nikolle and Emanuel Pjedri, both 21, pleaded guilty to one count each of being concerned in the production of cannabis.

The men, all of no fixed abode, were remanded into custody by magistrates in South Tyneside and will be sentenced later at Newcastle Crown Court.

Prosecutor Lauren Fisher said: “Police searched an industrial unit, and 1,500 cannabis plants were growing inside.

“There were beds, a kitchen and clothing. The crown would class theirs as a significant role and a starting point of four years’ custody.”

Ms Fisher described all four defendants as “flight risks” and asked magistrates to remand them into custody.

David Forrester, defending Bajrakdari, Docaj and Pjedri, made no application for bail and conceded all three defendants had no legal documentation.

He said all claimed to have played a minor role in the production of the prohibited class B drug and argued the offence carried a starting point of one year.

Syed Ahmed, defending Nikolle, also made no bail application and made a similar argument around his client’s level of involvement.

Magistrates remanded all four men into custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, October 6.