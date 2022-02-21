UPDATE: Four bailed after police using flashbangs find cannabis farm in South Shields

Officers surrounded a house in Commercial Road on Sunday night, February 20.

A video circulating online showed several police vehicles outside and a number of loud bangs and flashes cold be seen coming from within the property.

Police confirmed these were flashbangs used during the search and no shots were fired.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said yesterday the incident had come after officers were initially called to reports a man had been injured in another location: “Shortly before 8.20pm yesterday (Sunday) we received a report of a disturbance in the Farne Avenue area of South Shields.

“It was reported that a man had been assaulted and suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and had been taken to hospital.

“Firearms officers, assisted by the National Police Air Service, attended the scene.”

Inquiries had then led to the second location: “The search led officers to Commercial Road in South Shields, where a cannabis farm was also located.

A police car in Commercial Road this morning

“Three men, aged 42, 30 and 29, and a woman, aged 28, have all been arrested in connection with the incident. They all remain in police custody at this [email protected]

“Enquiries remain on-going and officers continue to have a presence in the area, while the cannabis farm is [email protected]

Police confirmed today Tuesday, February 22, that the four have been bailed.

Anyone with information or concerns is asked to contact 101 or visit the ‘Tell us Something’ section of the force website, quoting log NP-20220220-0982.”

Police remain at the scene

