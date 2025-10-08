Four illegal immigrants caught inside a ‘commercial scale’ cannabis farm face deportation
Police raided a unit at the Cleadon Lane Industrial Estate, in East Boldon, and found 1455 plants, capable of producing up to 120 kilos of cannabis, growing inside.
Albanian nationals Aurel Bajrakdari, 26, Emanuel Pjedri, 21, Dioson Docaj, 24, and Kladi Nikolle, 22, were all employed as "gardeners" at the illegal enterprise and were arrested at the scene.
Pictures from inside the warehouse show dozens of plants in growing rooms equipped with heating and lighting systems.
Prosecutor Jordan Parkinson told the court the unit was raided on September 5 and said: "Officers observed cannabis growing in the warehouse, over one floor and across three rooms."
Miss Parkinson said 408 young plants were in one room, 538 plants in another and 509 in the third, totalling 1455, with a potential yield of up between 40 and 120 kilos.
The court heard there were multiple beds and a kitchen containing food in the warehouse, where the four men lived.
Miss Parkinson said the men were "gardeners" at the illegal farm and would have taken directions from others.
The court heard all four defendants entered the UK illegally, either in the "back of a lorry" or on a boat to seek a better life and now face deportation.
Judge Carolyn Scott sentenced each defendant to eight months behind bars and said: "This was an operation capable of producing significant quantities of cannabis for commercial use.
"I accept you all performed a limited function, under direction."
Judge Scott added: "People who commit this type of offence deserve immediate sentences of imprisonment.
"Given your lack of status in this country it would be difficult to give you suspended periods of imprisonment."