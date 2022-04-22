Four suspected drug drivers arrested in 24 hours as police seize class A and B drugs

Four people were arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs in police crackdown on Thursday (April 21) and early on Friday (April 22).

A man from the South Shields area will also appear in court charged with possession of class B drugs after his vehicle was stopped at a service station.

Between 7am on Thursday, April 21, and 4am on Friday, April 22, roads policing officers made a number of stops of vehicles and recovered suspected class A and B drugs.

Police stopped one driver after a report of a man allegedly seen smoking drugs at the wheel of a car on the A19 heading towards Wynyard at around 2:45pm on Thursday.

Cleveland Police have said that the vehicle was located and stopped and suspected class A and B drugs were recovered from the black Audi A4.

A 26-year-old man from the Wingate area was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and was later released while investigations continue.

A 26-year-old man from the Horden area who was travelling within the vehicle was arrested and charged with possession of class A and B drugs. He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on May 10.

Cleveland Police added: “Further vehicle stops during the day and night resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man in Stockton driving a pick-up truck, a 25-year-old woman riding a scooter in Thornaby and a 37-year-old man driving a transit van in Billingham; all arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs. The transit van was also seized after it was found not to have insurance.

"A 26-year-old man from the South Shields area was charged with possession of class B drugs after the Volkswagen Golf that he was driving was stopped at a service station on the A19 and suspected drugs were recovered. The man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court, May 10.